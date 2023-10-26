GHOSTWARE: Arena of the Dead launches Episode 2 TODAY!

You’ve died. You’ve come back. And now, you’ve escaped to the real world.

Continue your adventure with Molly, as EPISODE 2 launches today!

Explore 12 brand new maps (and secrets, for you all completionists out there ;) ), as you unravel the mysteries of the Island during the second arc of the Ghostware’s story. Experience its sceneries in daytime or darkness of the night, depending on when you hold your gameplay session in the real world.

As you roam the area, you’ll encounter new enemies, which you’ll be able to defeat with the help of 5 brand new weapons we’ve teased before. Not only does your arsenal grow, but so does your skill set – a diagonal jump is available now to toggle on in the options, so you can experience a more traditional style of strafe-jumping. There’re some new abilities ready for you to unlock throughout Episode 2 story, which’ll grant access to the never seen before areas for you to discover. The addition of a semi-permanent inventory system allows you to keep your current weapons of the real world safe and sound once you get back to the arena - this way you won’t be left empty-handed as you re-enter the reality again.

If you’re here not only for GHOSTWARE’s arena shenanigans, but also its immersive plot, be ready for some new twists to the story. Episode 2 adds on to the cast of the characters, each of them ready to expand the world’s lore for you.

We hope you’re as excited as we are to jump back into the arena and its fusillade. Take your time drinking in all the novelties and tell us how your return to the world of GHOSTWARE is going!

DAEV TEAM X HYPERSTRANGE