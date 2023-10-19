Patch 0.9.0.0 - Darkness and Light: Expanded!

Oh boy! Content wise, this is probably the biggest patch so far!
It adds the following:
- Ancient light statues which grant light blessings and power.
- Dark and light researchtables, which you can discover in the deepest layer. You will only be able to claim one aligned to your faction.
- 22 research options related to having either a dark or light faction. To mention a few: the ability to improve risen, even make them fully functional with feelings and all, sun projectiles which cause magic area damage to undead.
- Two new metals: Nightsteel and Sunsteel.
- Several new spells, including two new summons.
- Units now have convictions, ranging from dark fanatic to light fanatic.
- Unit specific colouring.
- Mental stats bar. (This is has been a part of the game earlier, but rather unclear and only visible when checking ailments)
- Two new veteran backgrounds: Darkmage adept and Lightmage adept.
- One new achievement related to reaching 10 light power.
The patch changes the following:
- Direct lightning strikes will damage beings.
- Undeads movement and target-finding has been improved.
- The camera will be able to pan further down the screen, making it easier to view stuff happening at the lowest layers. (Good idea, feedback-people! <3)
- Interactions with lone visitors has a significant bonus to going well.
- The game has been balanced to give the player more alone visitors when the faction is smaller.
- Attackers with shields will rush to the front, as well as general improvement of attacker formations.
- The perks major- and minor conviction and carefree has been slightly nerfed.
- Animals selected now display their health has a number and you can also see their armor stats.
- When becoming risen humans will not automatically force 35% decay, so now you can have fresh corpses. Yummy!
- A bigger and more visible plus sign to add scrap and dye orders.
- A units defence can you always be seen at the top right corner of the units details, instead of having to move to the apparel page each time.
- Dark siphon is now teachable. (Light beacon as well)
- Metal helmets have been balanced, for the better. Previously there was no real advantage to having simple metal helmets rather than leather ones.
- When viewing base defence in crafting menus, metal gear will be calculated from iron instead of steel, giving much cleaner numbers.
- Weapon proficiency now only gives bonuses to the reached rank. So a perk ranked 2.5 will give the same bonus as one ranked 2.0.
- Hares are now able to attack and have been given an attack animation.
- New sound- particle- and light effects to smite.
The patch fixes the following:
- Several crashes has been fixed.
- A few issues related to storages not having the correct amount.
- An issue related to equipping item direct from storages.
- Workstations sound effects missing.
- An issue related to mirroring troughs.
- Pheasant leather was missing from tanning stations and leather benches.
- Particle effects did not always disappear when dismantling stuff.
- Source menus no longer overlap buttons below.
- Herbalbench having the wrong required-skill-checks.
- Average armour calculations where off and have been adjusted now.
- When throwing poison flasks, the thrower will check a wider area for friendly fire.
- When targeting a fire on another layer (inside vs outside) units would not move.
There is more to this patch, but these are the main things and a few stuff has been left as surprises!
And I probably forgot to mention some things as well! =)
As always: I except there will be some hot-fixing needed so I stand very ready!
A billion thanks for all the support and feedback! I could not have done this without you! <3
Best wishes and all the love! <3
//Mattias
Changed files in this update