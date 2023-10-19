Patch 0.9.0.0 - Darkness and Light: Expanded!

Share · View all patches · Build 12479397 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 07:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Oh boy! Content wise, this is probably the biggest patch so far!

It adds the following:

Ancient light statues which grant light blessings and power.

Dark and light researchtables, which you can discover in the deepest layer. You will only be able to claim one aligned to your faction.

22 research options related to having either a dark or light faction. To mention a few: the ability to improve risen, even make them fully functional with feelings and all, sun projectiles which cause magic area damage to undead.

Two new metals: Nightsteel and Sunsteel.

Several new spells, including two new summons.

Units now have convictions, ranging from dark fanatic to light fanatic.

Unit specific colouring.

Mental stats bar. (This is has been a part of the game earlier, but rather unclear and only visible when checking ailments)

Two new veteran backgrounds: Darkmage adept and Lightmage adept.

One new achievement related to reaching 10 light power.

The patch changes the following:

Direct lightning strikes will damage beings.

Undeads movement and target-finding has been improved.

The camera will be able to pan further down the screen, making it easier to view stuff happening at the lowest layers. (Good idea, feedback-people! <3)

Interactions with lone visitors has a significant bonus to going well.

The game has been balanced to give the player more alone visitors when the faction is smaller.

Attackers with shields will rush to the front, as well as general improvement of attacker formations.

The perks major- and minor conviction and carefree has been slightly nerfed.

Animals selected now display their health has a number and you can also see their armor stats.

When becoming risen humans will not automatically force 35% decay, so now you can have fresh corpses. Yummy!

A bigger and more visible plus sign to add scrap and dye orders.

A units defence can you always be seen at the top right corner of the units details, instead of having to move to the apparel page each time.

Dark siphon is now teachable. (Light beacon as well)

Metal helmets have been balanced, for the better. Previously there was no real advantage to having simple metal helmets rather than leather ones.

When viewing base defence in crafting menus, metal gear will be calculated from iron instead of steel, giving much cleaner numbers.

Weapon proficiency now only gives bonuses to the reached rank. So a perk ranked 2.5 will give the same bonus as one ranked 2.0.

Hares are now able to attack and have been given an attack animation.

New sound- particle- and light effects to smite.

The patch fixes the following:

Several crashes has been fixed.

A few issues related to storages not having the correct amount.

An issue related to equipping item direct from storages.

Workstations sound effects missing.

An issue related to mirroring troughs.

Pheasant leather was missing from tanning stations and leather benches.

Particle effects did not always disappear when dismantling stuff.

Source menus no longer overlap buttons below.

Herbalbench having the wrong required-skill-checks.

Average armour calculations where off and have been adjusted now.

When throwing poison flasks, the thrower will check a wider area for friendly fire.

When targeting a fire on another layer (inside vs outside) units would not move.

There is more to this patch, but these are the main things and a few stuff has been left as surprises!

And I probably forgot to mention some things as well! =)

As always: I except there will be some hot-fixing needed so I stand very ready!

A billion thanks for all the support and feedback! I could not have done this without you! <3

Best wishes and all the love! <3

//Mattias