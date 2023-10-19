 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Grim Realms update for 19 October 2023

Patch 0.9.0.0 - Darkness and Light: Expanded!

Share · View all patches · Build 12479397 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Oh boy! Content wise, this is probably the biggest patch so far!

It adds the following:

  • Ancient light statues which grant light blessings and power.
  • Dark and light researchtables, which you can discover in the deepest layer. You will only be able to claim one aligned to your faction.
  • 22 research options related to having either a dark or light faction. To mention a few: the ability to improve risen, even make them fully functional with feelings and all, sun projectiles which cause magic area damage to undead.
  • Two new metals: Nightsteel and Sunsteel.
  • Several new spells, including two new summons.
  • Units now have convictions, ranging from dark fanatic to light fanatic.
  • Unit specific colouring.
  • Mental stats bar. (This is has been a part of the game earlier, but rather unclear and only visible when checking ailments)
  • Two new veteran backgrounds: Darkmage adept and Lightmage adept.
  • One new achievement related to reaching 10 light power.

The patch changes the following:

  • Direct lightning strikes will damage beings.
  • Undeads movement and target-finding has been improved.
  • The camera will be able to pan further down the screen, making it easier to view stuff happening at the lowest layers. (Good idea, feedback-people! <3)
  • Interactions with lone visitors has a significant bonus to going well.
  • The game has been balanced to give the player more alone visitors when the faction is smaller.
  • Attackers with shields will rush to the front, as well as general improvement of attacker formations.
  • The perks major- and minor conviction and carefree has been slightly nerfed.
  • Animals selected now display their health has a number and you can also see their armor stats.
  • When becoming risen humans will not automatically force 35% decay, so now you can have fresh corpses. Yummy!
  • A bigger and more visible plus sign to add scrap and dye orders.
  • A units defence can you always be seen at the top right corner of the units details, instead of having to move to the apparel page each time.
  • Dark siphon is now teachable. (Light beacon as well)
  • Metal helmets have been balanced, for the better. Previously there was no real advantage to having simple metal helmets rather than leather ones.
  • When viewing base defence in crafting menus, metal gear will be calculated from iron instead of steel, giving much cleaner numbers.
  • Weapon proficiency now only gives bonuses to the reached rank. So a perk ranked 2.5 will give the same bonus as one ranked 2.0.
  • Hares are now able to attack and have been given an attack animation.
  • New sound- particle- and light effects to smite.

The patch fixes the following:

  • Several crashes has been fixed.
  • A few issues related to storages not having the correct amount.
  • An issue related to equipping item direct from storages.
  • Workstations sound effects missing.
  • An issue related to mirroring troughs.
  • Pheasant leather was missing from tanning stations and leather benches.
  • Particle effects did not always disappear when dismantling stuff.
  • Source menus no longer overlap buttons below.
  • Herbalbench having the wrong required-skill-checks.
  • Average armour calculations where off and have been adjusted now.
  • When throwing poison flasks, the thrower will check a wider area for friendly fire.
  • When targeting a fire on another layer (inside vs outside) units would not move.

There is more to this patch, but these are the main things and a few stuff has been left as surprises!
And I probably forgot to mention some things as well! =)

As always: I except there will be some hot-fixing needed so I stand very ready!

A billion thanks for all the support and feedback! I could not have done this without you! <3
Best wishes and all the love! <3
//Mattias

Changed files in this update

Grim Nights 2 Content Depot 1522281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link