Version 1.62b Alpha patch notes

Gameplay
- Second dungeon music track added
Bugs Fixed
- Shelves and items placed in new expanded areas of the house were not being saved. Unfortunately, any items previously will be lost. Also, you might have some unplaceable tiles which are permanently locked in old saves, very sorry!
- New rugs were not placeable fixed
- Coffee maker no longer invisible
- Miniboss music track was not playing
- Pixies should now always appear properly on objects
- Purple tulips weren’t displaying correctly in pots
Known Issues:
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fishing Line not disappearing
- Healing bond inconsistently proc
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Animal random disappearance until restart
- Bed sheets aren’t showing up for sale
- Critter Terrarium has issues with correct insect spawning from juvenile form
