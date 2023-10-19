Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #1

Hello truckers!
We've been hard at work, reading your reports, listening to what you've got to say, and working on Alaskan Road Truckers to fix bugs and patch issues.
The first major patch has just launched - Patch #1 addresses a number of issues, here's what's new:
Patch Notes
- Numerous optimization fixes
- Small changes to tutorial links with guide
- Fix for missing Skins for Trucks and added Ranch Bumper to Mother Truckers Edition DLC
- Warnings when player id trying to lock/unlock trailer
- Minor translation fixes
- Fixes for customizable parts in Eagle One truck
- Rest slider focus fix
- Mirrors render fix
- Hospital collision fix
- HQ flickering fix
- Tire Workshop door access fix
- Fixed many bugs on the map, including several "bumps"
- Truck lights optimization
- Eagle One hood animations fix
- Truck chains interaction tweak
- Trees tweak
- Biker Jacket set
- Chains should now properly load
- Fixed the problem with task refresh on UI
- Removed save load cheats from distribution builds
- Chains interaction size tweak
- Some trailers and trucks tweaks
- Massive fixes for parking spots
- Changed Max Speed for Conveyor C-87-C
- Fixed infinite loading when savegame was made from inside of the truck
- Added scalebox to rim part of the tire workshop menu
- Tweaked Fuel Consumption for all the Trucks
Next Steps
Of course, our work continues. If you encounter issues, bugs, technical issues, or crashes - please let us know. You can do so either on our Discord or on our Steam Discussion Forum. We'll be continuing to update the game post-launch, and will be working on issues as they arise.
Don't forget if you haven't grabbed it yet, you can get Alaskan Road Truckers with a 10% discount during the launch week - go go go!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/
Thank you for playing Alaskan Road Truckers - we'll see you on the road!
