Alaskan Road Truckers Patch #1

Hello truckers!

We've been hard at work, reading your reports, listening to what you've got to say, and working on Alaskan Road Truckers to fix bugs and patch issues.

The first major patch has just launched - Patch #1 addresses a number of issues, here's what's new:

Patch Notes

Numerous optimization fixes

Small changes to tutorial links with guide

Fix for missing Skins for Trucks and added Ranch Bumper to Mother Truckers Edition DLC

Warnings when player id trying to lock/unlock trailer

Minor translation fixes

Fixes for customizable parts in Eagle One truck

Rest slider focus fix

Mirrors render fix

Hospital collision fix

HQ flickering fix

Tire Workshop door access fix

Fixed many bugs on the map, including several "bumps"

Truck lights optimization

Eagle One hood animations fix

Truck chains interaction tweak

Trees tweak

Biker Jacket set

Chains should now properly load

Fixed the problem with task refresh on UI

Removed save load cheats from distribution builds

Chains interaction size tweak

Some trailers and trucks tweaks

Massive fixes for parking spots

Changed Max Speed for Conveyor C-87-C

Fixed infinite loading when savegame was made from inside of the truck

Added scalebox to rim part of the tire workshop menu

Tweaked Fuel Consumption for all the Trucks

Next Steps

Of course, our work continues. If you encounter issues, bugs, technical issues, or crashes - please let us know. You can do so either on our Discord or on our Steam Discussion Forum. We'll be continuing to update the game post-launch, and will be working on issues as they arise.

Don't forget if you haven't grabbed it yet, you can get Alaskan Road Truckers with a 10% discount during the launch week - go go go!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/849100/Alaskan_Road_Truckers/

Thank you for playing Alaskan Road Truckers - we'll see you on the road!

Stay in Touch

Join our Discord: https://discord.gg/7nzKkAVgN4

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alaskanroadtruckers

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alaskantrucksim

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/alaskanroadtruckers/

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@alaskan.road.trucker

Check out the Alaskan Road Truckers wiki:

https://alaskanroadtruckers.wiki.gg/wiki/Alaskan_Road_Truckers_Wiki