Cricket 24 update for 19 October 2023

19th October Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12479144 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Narendra Modi Stadium
  • Added 100+ Photogrammetry player visuals
  • Improved Fielding
  • Improved AI bowling
  • Improved many player likenesses and data
  • Improved User Interface
  • Tuned Spin Bowling
  • Improved stability

