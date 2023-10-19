- Added Narendra Modi Stadium
- Added 100+ Photogrammetry player visuals
- Improved Fielding
- Improved AI bowling
- Improved many player likenesses and data
- Improved User Interface
- Tuned Spin Bowling
- Improved stability
Cricket 24 update for 19 October 2023
19th October Update Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
