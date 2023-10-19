Blender 3.6.5 LTS Maintenance Release !

Share · View all patches · Build 12479131 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 12:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Blender 3.6.5 LTS features important bug fixes. It is released on the v3.6 - Stable - LTS branch.

You can switch to this by right-clicking on the Blender entry in your library, select Properties.... Open the Betas tab and select v3.6 - Stable - LTS.

Patch Notes

Multiscatter GGX Refraction Roughness Bug. (#109907)

Blender 3.6 crashes when opening 3.5 files with library overrides / shape keys. (#112623)

Regression: Smart UV project stopped aligning islands vertically. (#110724)

Regression: Uv Unpacking creates diagonal pieces instead of straight ones. (#109906)

Crash backtrace missing on Linux. (#111186)

Fix (studio-reported) liboverride: hierarchy root ensure fails in some cases. (8a15a61e0f78e)

Fix: crash in liboverride hierarchy ensure. (e6b99c15dbaf5)

Fix (unreported) liboverride: Hierarchy corruption when making some override local. (c80b45f646289)

Rigify: fix unreliable interpolation of limb tweak roll. (bf936d59)

glTF importer: Fix custom attribute import. (8a4a56ea)

Fix incorrect cast for BLF_str_offset_from_cursor_position. (e785101e73317a8ff7c51ddd2974f1504b178639)

Line Art doesn't render from Sequencer Perspective. (#100596)

Clear and Keep Transformation not working when keyed. (#97628)

Fix #93685: Allow Outliner Drag to Other Windows. (#105196)

Fix memory leak when the explode modifier is used with vertex groups. (30eb74ca48d)

Regression: Artifacts after importing fbx file. (#109599)

PLY export: Export broken result when mesh has faces with >255 vertices. (#112011)

Importing old theme crashes Blender on "Load X.X Settings". (#113002)

Start getting Blender default Font in Text rendering after long use. (#113044)

Python: support the step and precision arguments in rna_idprop_ui_create. (74821371676)

Assertion fails when parenting a library override to a bone. (#112548)

OSL CheckBox socket not working in NodeGroup. (#106760)

Fix (unreported) crash in 'startup.blend' GP default update code. (b2c0e49bf3a)

Edit Mode: Memory Leak for Separate By Loose Parts. (#113387)

3.6 LTS: Fix text editor auto-close potentially auto-closing non-brackets. (8b5d0ba19f9ac14f5c68da6f7d2b7fc14b95b13e)

3.6 LTS: Fix crash converting spaces to tabs. (1f09031dc79a2fa2c334b95b321d804eadfab6dd)

Regression: Geometry Nodes: Merge by Distance node crashes. (#112909)

Bevel + Weld modifer Crash. (#112922)

For a detailed list of bug fixes in each release, see 3.6 LTS releases on blender.org

LTS Program

Learn more about the LTS program on blender.org