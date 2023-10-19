 Skip to content

Alvara update for 19 October 2023

October 19 update

Build 12478961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed display bugs:

  • Some books did not display the name when picked up.
  • Some responses in the discussion phases during rest periods were not readable due to overlapping texts.
  • Displaying the effects of items and combat skills in combat via a pop-up message.
  • Certain objects, when picked up, left the interaction icon visible.
  • Fixed the display of forged items (previously, the chosen name was not displayed).

Visual improvement:

  • Changed the cameras during the discussion with Zaina.
  • Fixed the position of the interlocutors during the discussion with Ribaer when leaving the village of Bazzya

Gameplay Fixes:

  • Increased sleep time when resting (6 hours before and 8 hours from now on) and reduction in the length of the night (7 p.m. to 6 a.m. before - 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. now), allowing you to speak with residents for longer .
  • Fixed a bug in the fight against Akhakhrena which took three times the hit when it was carried (the fight was obviously simpler...)
  • Bug fix in combat: slowdowns (illness or slowness) caused the sequence of actions to bug if the combat lasted too long.
  • Jean's trinket, if discovered, did not initiate the rest of the quest (which was very frustrating!!).

