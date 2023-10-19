Update v0.150

Additions, improvements, and adjustments:



Added a new assault rifle, STG44.



Added chest renaming feature.



Added Half Wooden Stairs, Half Metal Stairs.



Added more marble to the trader.



Slightly improved the game's main menu UI.

Reduced the speed of sharks.

Faster healing.

Reduced AI shooting accuracy when in the water.

Minor game balance adjustments (crafting item requirements, gun damages).

Improved animation for AK47, M16, M14.

Cursor won't be confined when you are on any UI.

Increased teammate name visibility range.

Added a Global UI when sleeping is requested in multiplayer.

You can now take/add 5 wood planks/scrap metal to the shelves at one click.

Added a world setting for loot respawn interval.

Default item amount when splitting items is set to 1.

Added confirm sleep UI for single-player.

Stairs can now snap to foundations and floors.

Fixed some sound FX-related issues.

PlayerDummy Noise issue. Requires RPC to server to change noise.

Added a key to turn on/off headlight, Default L.

Added Ping number display in multiplayer (if the ping is higher than 500, it indicates a very poor connection, and we recommend trying another server or region).

Improved Chest Opening Speed (Coop).

Added physical location display of server regions.

Added a window to show server settings when you are joining a server.

Added aiming Downside sensitivity settings.

The game will now remember your last world settings, such as password.

Increased the quick slot amount by 2.

Polished the keybinding experience.