Update #2: Spinning Under the Lights



What a busy day, mercs! Last night's Update #1 tamped down on some of the most troublesome bugs, so today has felt a little less frenetic and given us some breathing room to get back to hitting some of the early most requested RFEs (camera rotate and zoom during enemy turns), working on the class trees (so many little things fixed!) and bigger systems like Wounds (improved to better fit the Trait mold).

A huge thanks to everyone playing and sharing. If you're enjoying the game and the pace of updates, please take a minute to leave a review and tell a friend.



Camera Rotate and Zoom

We've added the ability to rotate and zoom the camera during enemy turns. This gives you the option to better control the angle and keep things in view that you like. Combined with the option to hit H (or (Y) on a controller) to toggle character highlights, this makes it easier to understand all the action as it happens.

Wounds System Improvement

There has been a lot going on with Wounds - your mercs are getting lit up in combat, ending up with Injury Time and that can result in long-term Wounds. And currently, the good Doctors are not offering to treat those Wounds. We are working on resolving the jam-up to get the good Doctors working again but we've also made a bevy of improvements to the Wound system already.

First, we fixed an issue where the "Wounded" tag would show up on the Safehouse Roster whenever someone went on Legwork. Second, we ensured that Wounds are now sorted to the top of your Trait list so they are easy to see. Third, we just re-tuned the debuffs for Wounds. Previously, you were getting debuffs that were appropriate for Level 4 Wound Traits, but it's a bit early for that. We've adjusted the debuffs from Wounds to be inline with Level 1 Traits, which means that (while you can't heal them yet) they are not so devastating that you can't just ignore them and move on. Hopefully nothing bad happens, like getting shot up again or gaining a lot of Stress which can level up the Wound.

Don't worry, the Doctors guild says it will open up soon.

Glossary / Rules

We've added 2 helpful sections on Hit Points, Injury Time, Wounds, Bleeding Out and Death to the Journal / Tutorial Library. The main heading is Glossary and it's a great place to brush up on any terms you're finding confusing. We'll be working on adding here consistently and backing this up with better data across the game.





Class Tree Cleanup

First off - we've upgraded 16 Talent icons to the improved, clearer style. More icons will be coming with each update now.

With all the F10s coming in, there is a lot of work to wrap up issues in the class tree. Tomorrow we will focus on locking up Talents like Chameleon that are causing issues and need a little more time to fix.

Soldier's Entrench Talent now correctly explains itself - you can designate an area and any allies within it will gain powerful defensive and armor bonuses.

We fixed a misconnect that had appeared halfway across the Cybersword center to the right quad.

Sniper Pathfinder upgrades were not correctly linked, now fixed.

Knight's Centering Talent upgrade that reduced Evasion and Cover is now fixed.

And More!

There is more, there is always more. I spent an hour today tweaking and improving how cosmetic options all work together. I spent extra time on the masks and face combinations as the focus for this update.

We fixed Bio-Suture Bandages PL2 which were only giving 1 charge instead of 3. Great item!

We extended the Cube Run deadline by 25% as we've been hearing a lot about how difficult it is.

Especially for controller / steamdeck players, we've fixed the (B) or ESC key from the options menu so you don't get stuck in there forever.

v1.0.11 - 10/18/2023