Fix Patch Notice

Please see the details below for the recent fix patch.

■ Bug Fix

We've fixed an issue from Ver. 15.20.00, where certain icons and textures would not display properly if the "High Resolution Texture Pack" was installed.

If you already have the "High Resolution Texture Pack" installed, its data (roughly 9 GB in size) will be downloaded again upon booting up the game.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and thank you for your continued support.

■ Support

Some frequently asked questions regarding Monster Hunter World: Iceborne can be found on the following page.

https://www.capcom-support.com/hc/en-us/categories/5662375082012-Monster-Hunter-World

https://www.capcom.co.jp/support/faq/full_platform_pc_monsterhunter_world-iceborne.html

For other questions, please visit the official Monster Hunter World: Iceborne support portal below.

http://www.capcom.com/mhwsupport/

■ Official Twitter/X Account

@monsterhunter