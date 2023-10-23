 Skip to content

Monster Hunter: World update for 23 October 2023

Fix Patch Notice

Monster Hunter: World update for 23 October 2023

[Notice]
Please see the details below for the recent fix patch.

■ Bug Fix
We've fixed an issue from Ver. 15.20.00, where certain icons and textures would not display properly if the "High Resolution Texture Pack" was installed.
If you already have the "High Resolution Texture Pack" installed, its data (roughly 9 GB in size) will be downloaded again upon booting up the game.

We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused, and thank you for your continued support.

■ Support
Some frequently asked questions regarding Monster Hunter World: Iceborne can be found on the following page.
https://www.capcom-support.com/hc/en-us/categories/5662375082012-Monster-Hunter-World
https://www.capcom.co.jp/support/faq/full_platform_pc_monsterhunter_world-iceborne.html

For other questions, please visit the official Monster Hunter World: Iceborne support portal below.
http://www.capcom.com/mhwsupport/

■ Official Twitter/X Account
@monsterhunter

