The Shrine Releases Its Treasure!

The treasure of the shrine has been released! Mother Poppo and Dark Lulu are now playable for owners of the 100% Orange Juice - Alter Ego Pack!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2585600/100_Orange_Juice__Alter_Ego_Pack/

Mother Poppo

Ellie's long-lost mother, the elegant Mother Poppo has been voiced by Maruyama Miki, the familiar voice of Marie Poppo!

[YouTube Placeholder]

-1/-1/-1, 7 HP, REC 5

When warping, take 1 damage. If active after warping, draw a card and gain Lvl x1 stars.

Hyper: Mother Power (BOOST)

Lvl 1

★Cost: Level x2. Effect Duration: Player level. Gain Lvl x1 stars for every point of damage you take. If the effect ends or is replaced while active, heal all damage taken during the effect. Effect ends on KO.

Character design: Hono

Character Art: Coffgirl

Hyper illustration: Miyazaki Shiyuri

Dark Lulu

Having undergone a drastic mental shift, Dark Lulu is ready to spread misery to those around her! She's voiced by Aizawa Saya, the voice of original Lulu, as well as many other roles including Yanagi Kasumi in Kawaisugi Crisis and Hiromi Seki in THE iDOLM@STER Cinderella Girls.



+1/+1/-1, 5 HP, REC 6

Lose your Lvl x2 stars when declining a challenge.

Hyper: Lulu is an Unlucky Dragon (EVENT)

Lvl :2, Cost: 10

Can only be played with 2 HP or less. Trigger one of the following effects at random:

-Roll a die. All other players lose the die number x (their Lvl) stars.

-All other players discard a card at random.

-All other players' HP is lowered to 2.

Character design: Hono

Character Art: Yulay Devlet

Hyper illustration: UsanekoRin

New OJDex Entries and Pins!

7 new entries have been added to the OJDex, complete with new pins!

Mei

Natsumi

Arthur

Nico

Iru

Mira

Sora & Sham (Cuties)

Version 3.13.5 also includes many other changes and fixes, please see the full patch notes on the forums!

We hope you'll have fun with the newest additions!