Build 12478578 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 04:13:13 UTC by Wendy

Added auto reload when magazine is empty (let go of the shoot button).

Fixed alignment of held guns, so it looks like you're shooting correctly.

Fixed muzzle flash alignments.

Fixed UI scaling for larger screens.

Removed toggle objectives, so you can't accidentally turn your objectives off.