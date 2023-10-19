 Skip to content

Dead Past 8 update for 19 October 2023

Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12478479 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed FOV(field of View)
  • filled some of the houses with items and decor but left a few settlements empty for building and crafting inside.
  • added more locked chests around the map .

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2588181
