 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VAPOR TANKS update for 19 October 2023

Big Ol' QoL patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12478427 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed Menu Controller support
-Fixed material bugs
-Objects not responding to SFX option fixed
-Many small adjustments based on feedback

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2426861
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link