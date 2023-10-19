 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pressure Within update for 19 October 2023

The Runs: Part 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12478359 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

**

The Runs - Part 2

**

This update includes 4 new maps, UI updates, Stats updates, fixes, and more.

The Runs Updates
  • 3 new levels for the area Borough have been added
  • Resident area has been renamed to Suburbs
  • Forest area has been renamed to Hinterlands
  • City area has been renamed to Borough
  • A fourth option now appears in The Runs selection list - Subterranea
  • Subterranea - Currently locked and in development. This area will continue the players' journey into strange and exciting underground cavernous levels
  • The Runs now require the player to have completed the previous level to advance to the next stage
Survival Mode
  • Has received a 3rd map option titled Tunneling
  • Day and Night have been renamed to Hallucirratic Day and Hallucirratic Night
User Interface Updates
  • New images have been applied to the following UIs
  • Inventory - Weapon Wheel (temporary image) - Pressure Vending Machine - Health Vending Machine - Ammo Vending Machine - Main Menu - Pause and Death selection - All mode selections - Stats
Player Stats Update
  • Stats now has 7 options to choose from
  • Pressure Within mode - Easy - Medium - Hard
  • Survival mode - Hallucirratic Day - Hallucirratic Night - Tunneling
  • Pressure Within and Survival options display the highest kill count per enemy and the fastest or longest time in a run
  • Totals - Displays totals for each enemy killed across all play time and money stats
  • Enemy kills are now being tracked and are listed below
  • Zombies (Blue, Red, and Green) - Hideoplast - Skorpmare - Telluropod - Tyranopod - Karcinomorph
Settings UI
  • Fixed Flashlight and Weapon Wheel key bindings - Was reverting to 'empty'
  • Added crouch to key bindings
    The inventory default key has been changed to "B" and the player is now able to close inventory with the same key
  • Inventory renamed to Backpack
Grenades have been added!
  • Grenades are now able to be thrown and tested
  • Grenades added to player HUD
  • Players start with 4 in Survival and Pressure Within modes
  • Players start with 2 in The Runs mode
  • Grenade Box has been added to Survival maps and Pressure Within map
  • Grenade Box adds 4 grenades
  • Single Grenade pickups have also been added to Survival and Pressure Within maps
  • The Runs currently does not have additional grenade pickups, so use them wisely
  • Grenades can damage/kill player
  • Grenade pickups are not currently added to the inventory
  • A max of 4 grenades can be held. If the player has 3 grenades and picks up a Grenade Box, only 1 grenade will be received
Rolling Fog Updates
  • Fog no longer obstructs view and is now a sheet that hovers above the ground
  • Red shows the edges - No damage to player
  • Yellow-greenish fog mixed with red indicates the center of the fog patch and damages the player
  • Fog size reduced by 50% for Pressure Within map and Hallucirratic maps.
  • Rolling Fog damage has been updated to the following:
  • Easy - 1% health every 5 to 8 seconds
  • Medium - 1.5% health every 5 to 7 seconds
  • Hard - 2% health every 5 to 6 seconds
  • Survival - 2% health every 5 to 6 seconds
  • There is currently no Rolling Fog (damaging fog) in The Runs mode
  • The new Survival Tunneling map has rolling fog
Zombie Updates
  • Dark Red zombie now has a brighter red glow in darkness
  • Light Red zombie is now a green-tinted zombie and glows green
Other Updates and Fixes
  • The Runs mode now tracks enemy kills and money earned
  • Kills and money are saved if the level is completed or the player dies
  • Quitting early/Giving up does not save kills or money (same as all game modes)
  • Player death still removes 50% of current money - This may be lowered in the future, but the focus was/is 'use it or lose it' or simply don't die
  • The players' current available blood money has been added to The Runs UI selection for visibility
  • Inventory button usage has received a delay of 0.2 second
  • This was added to prevent spam usage of the button causing some items to show up as "none" in the inventory
  • Reduced all firearm firing sound noises
  • Flashlight distance increased by 36% for The Runs, Hallucirratic Night, and Tunneling maps
  • Vending Machine UI for Survival and The Runs should open properly now
  • Fixed The Runs maps not loading if the game was paused
  • Lowered volume for player death sounds
  • Lowered volume for the player taking damage sounds
  • Fixed respawn option not reloading maps
  • Melee weapons have received a 20% damage boost
  • Fixed a bug that caused the player to randomly receive a weapon placed on the map
  • Added opening gate sound to The Runs fence gates
  • Added interactive text (press "E") to The Runs fence gates
  • Ammo spawn chances have been increased based on difficulty
  • Easy - 90% to 95%
  • Medium - 80% to 85%
  • Hard - 70% to 75%
  • Survival and The Runs are considered "Hard" difficulty - ammo chance is also 75%
  • Primary Clues for Pressure Within mode have received a new more legible texture
Upcoming Updates/Plans
  • Subterranea will be released with 3 new levels and new enemies
  • Pressure Within map will receive a major performance overhaul/rebuild
  • Explosive barrels
  • New weapons
  • Possible further UI image alternations
  • The Runs may receive a harder difficulty option
  • Multiplayer may eventually receive improvements, but it is not the highest priority

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174841 Depot 2174841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link