The Runs - Part 2
This update includes 4 new maps, UI updates, Stats updates, fixes, and more.
The Runs Updates
- 3 new levels for the area Borough have been added
- Resident area has been renamed to Suburbs
- Forest area has been renamed to Hinterlands
- City area has been renamed to Borough
- A fourth option now appears in The Runs selection list - Subterranea
- Subterranea - Currently locked and in development. This area will continue the players' journey into strange and exciting underground cavernous levels
- The Runs now require the player to have completed the previous level to advance to the next stage
Survival Mode
- Has received a 3rd map option titled Tunneling
- Day and Night have been renamed to Hallucirratic Day and Hallucirratic Night
User Interface Updates
- New images have been applied to the following UIs
- Inventory - Weapon Wheel (temporary image) - Pressure Vending Machine - Health Vending Machine - Ammo Vending Machine - Main Menu - Pause and Death selection - All mode selections - Stats
Player Stats Update
- Stats now has 7 options to choose from
- Pressure Within mode - Easy - Medium - Hard
- Survival mode - Hallucirratic Day - Hallucirratic Night - Tunneling
- Pressure Within and Survival options display the highest kill count per enemy and the fastest or longest time in a run
- Totals - Displays totals for each enemy killed across all play time and money stats
- Enemy kills are now being tracked and are listed below
- Zombies (Blue, Red, and Green) - Hideoplast - Skorpmare - Telluropod - Tyranopod - Karcinomorph
Settings UI
- Fixed Flashlight and Weapon Wheel key bindings - Was reverting to 'empty'
- Added crouch to key bindings
The inventory default key has been changed to "B" and the player is now able to close inventory with the same key
- Inventory renamed to Backpack
Grenades have been added!
- Grenades are now able to be thrown and tested
- Grenades added to player HUD
- Players start with 4 in Survival and Pressure Within modes
- Players start with 2 in The Runs mode
- Grenade Box has been added to Survival maps and Pressure Within map
- Grenade Box adds 4 grenades
- Single Grenade pickups have also been added to Survival and Pressure Within maps
- The Runs currently does not have additional grenade pickups, so use them wisely
- Grenades can damage/kill player
- Grenade pickups are not currently added to the inventory
- A max of 4 grenades can be held. If the player has 3 grenades and picks up a Grenade Box, only 1 grenade will be received
Rolling Fog Updates
- Fog no longer obstructs view and is now a sheet that hovers above the ground
- Red shows the edges - No damage to player
- Yellow-greenish fog mixed with red indicates the center of the fog patch and damages the player
- Fog size reduced by 50% for Pressure Within map and Hallucirratic maps.
- Rolling Fog damage has been updated to the following:
- Easy - 1% health every 5 to 8 seconds
- Medium - 1.5% health every 5 to 7 seconds
- Hard - 2% health every 5 to 6 seconds
- Survival - 2% health every 5 to 6 seconds
- There is currently no Rolling Fog (damaging fog) in The Runs mode
- The new Survival Tunneling map has rolling fog
Zombie Updates
- Dark Red zombie now has a brighter red glow in darkness
- Light Red zombie is now a green-tinted zombie and glows green
Other Updates and Fixes
- The Runs mode now tracks enemy kills and money earned
- Kills and money are saved if the level is completed or the player dies
- Quitting early/Giving up does not save kills or money (same as all game modes)
- Player death still removes 50% of current money - This may be lowered in the future, but the focus was/is 'use it or lose it' or simply don't die
- The players' current available blood money has been added to The Runs UI selection for visibility
- Inventory button usage has received a delay of 0.2 second
- This was added to prevent spam usage of the button causing some items to show up as "none" in the inventory
- Reduced all firearm firing sound noises
- Flashlight distance increased by 36% for The Runs, Hallucirratic Night, and Tunneling maps
- Vending Machine UI for Survival and The Runs should open properly now
- Fixed The Runs maps not loading if the game was paused
- Lowered volume for player death sounds
- Lowered volume for the player taking damage sounds
- Fixed respawn option not reloading maps
- Melee weapons have received a 20% damage boost
- Fixed a bug that caused the player to randomly receive a weapon placed on the map
- Added opening gate sound to The Runs fence gates
- Added interactive text (press "E") to The Runs fence gates
- Ammo spawn chances have been increased based on difficulty
- Easy - 90% to 95%
- Medium - 80% to 85%
- Hard - 70% to 75%
- Survival and The Runs are considered "Hard" difficulty - ammo chance is also 75%
- Primary Clues for Pressure Within mode have received a new more legible texture
Upcoming Updates/Plans
- Subterranea will be released with 3 new levels and new enemies
- Pressure Within map will receive a major performance overhaul/rebuild
- Explosive barrels
- New weapons
- Possible further UI image alternations
- The Runs may receive a harder difficulty option
- Multiplayer may eventually receive improvements, but it is not the highest priority
