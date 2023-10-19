Update Patch

Good Evening Adventurers!
We wanted to update our players with some adjustments to the Halloween Event and some additional bug fixes.
Pumpkin Head and Lil Pumpkin Head will no longer spawn on Normal and Hard.
Improvements:
- Increased the currency cap to 9999p 999g 99s
- Players can no longer trade more currency than their trading partner can accept
- Currency can no longer be deposited/withdrawn from the bank if there isn't room for it
- Heroism effects are reapplied and recalculated when applied during characters spawning, ensuring accurate values
- Increased range of Justice Strike from 1.5m to 3m
- Continued improvements to the item tooltip UI element to improve readability and performance
Bug Fixes
- Fixed incorrect Fire Lord Fragment on Harvest Watcher Merchant. Players may exchange the incorrect fragment for the correct one at the merchant
- Fix an issue with Regent Korbas' attacks missing in Crypt of Horrors
- Fixed an issue causing the Wizard's Ember Eruption Clone to despawn early
- Fixed an issue causing the Wizard's Vortex to not properly apply Conduit
- Fixed item purchase menu slider not working
- Fixed an issue that could cause the gate at Victor Von Vindinskarl in Icy Depths from respawning after his defeat
- Fixed an issue that could cause King Joldurbraan to respawn upon resuming Icy Depths
- Fixed various animation issues with Spider Queen Ceradia in Lair of the Ceranids
- Removed infinite chests from the game
- Fixed Heroism menu showing the wrong player's class in splitscreen
- Fixed an issue with spider enemies in the Lair of the Ceranids getting stuck against walls and other objects.
Changed files in this update