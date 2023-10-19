Update Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12478214 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 04:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Good Evening Adventurers!

We wanted to update our players with some adjustments to the Halloween Event and some additional bug fixes.

Pumpkin Head and Lil Pumpkin Head will no longer spawn on Normal and Hard.

Improvements:

Increased the currency cap to 9999p 999g 99s

Players can no longer trade more currency than their trading partner can accept

Currency can no longer be deposited/withdrawn from the bank if there isn't room for it

Heroism effects are reapplied and recalculated when applied during characters spawning, ensuring accurate values

Increased range of Justice Strike from 1.5m to 3m

Continued improvements to the item tooltip UI element to improve readability and performance

Bug Fixes