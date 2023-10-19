Patch 1.1.03

Hey everyone!
In addition to some minor fixes and improvements, we've been working on a way to speed up the early stages of KILLBUG for our high-scoring players, and we're super keen to finally be sharing it with you all!
Features
- Added gamepad acceleration settings.
- Added gamepad aim assist.
- Added Taunt system that unlocks for players who have reached 100K points. Hit 'T' (or gamepad west) to accelerate the game and smash out those early waves faster!
Fixes
- Fixed bad reverb zones.
- Fixed bad distance compare on the blood shot causing some bad targeting.
- Fixed rotation of sword in main menu.
- Fixed flipped Steam Deck pause button.
- Disabled alt enter so it won't conflict with saved settings.
Changed files in this update