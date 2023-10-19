Patch 1.1.03

Hey everyone!

In addition to some minor fixes and improvements, we've been working on a way to speed up the early stages of KILLBUG for our high-scoring players, and we're super keen to finally be sharing it with you all!

Features

Added gamepad acceleration settings.

Added gamepad aim assist.

Added Taunt system that unlocks for players who have reached 100K points. Hit 'T' (or gamepad west) to accelerate the game and smash out those early waves faster!

Fixes