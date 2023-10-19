 Skip to content

KILLBUG update for 19 October 2023

Patch 1.1.03

Patch 1.1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 12478126

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

In addition to some minor fixes and improvements, we've been working on a way to speed up the early stages of KILLBUG for our high-scoring players, and we're super keen to finally be sharing it with you all!

Features

  • Added gamepad acceleration settings.
  • Added gamepad aim assist.
  • Added Taunt system that unlocks for players who have reached 100K points. Hit 'T' (or gamepad west) to accelerate the game and smash out those early waves faster!

Fixes

  • Fixed bad reverb zones.
  • Fixed bad distance compare on the blood shot causing some bad targeting.
  • Fixed rotation of sword in main menu.
  • Fixed flipped Steam Deck pause button.
  • Disabled alt enter so it won't conflict with saved settings.

