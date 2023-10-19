Celestial Force OUT NOW!

We’re here! Celestial Force: Magical Mayhem is now available on Steam!

Welcome everyone to the world of Celestial Force. We’re super excited to share with you the wonderful experience of beating bad guys and saving the Earth.

We've been working really hard to bring you this game, but we'd like to remember it's still in Early Access, so we plan to add lots of content in the future. We hope you enjoy your ride and share your feedback with us so we can keep improving.

Thank you all for your support.

Cheers,

Mew Mew Media

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2292180/Celestial_Force_Magical_Mayhem/

WHY EARLY ACCESS?

We already possess a well polished game with clear goals and gameplay, but we need more time in order to develop new levels and characters. Besides that, we would like to analyse how the players are reacting to the different systems and work in order to make the best game we can.

APPROXIMATELY HOW LONG WILL THIS GAME BE IN EARLY ACCESS?

We intend to keep the game on early access until it's possible to finish all the things we've planned (we predict around a year and a half to get this done - the second semester of 2024).

HOW IS THE FULL VERSION PLANNED TO DIFFER FROM THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

We plan to add more characters, with their own combat styles and stories, levels, enemies and bosses.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATE OF THE EARLY ACCESS VERSION?

The game currently has:

2 playable levels

2 playable characters with unique story lines and combat styles

8 common enemies (with 3 unique character models)

2 bosses.

Other than that, the game is currently well polished and with few issues to be ironed out.

WILL THE GAME BE PRICED DIFFERENTLY DURING AND AFTER EARLY ACCESS?

We do intend to increase game price upon releasing new levels, until the game comes out of early access.

HOW ARE YOU PLANNING ON INVOLVING THE COMMUNITY IN YOUR DEVELOPMENT PROCESS?

We have a clear goal as to what the finished game should be and what paths to take in order to accomplish it, however, we'd like to have the community's feedback on our characters, story lines and mechanics, so that we can improve upon each and every one of these topics in the best way possible.

Join our Discord server to talk about the game submit feedback:

https://discord.gg/XPjtqpnnBc