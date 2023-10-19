Hotfix - 19.10.2023 Performance + Bug Fixes

Hello everyone,
Thank you to everyone who has played Slender: The Arrival's 10th Anniversary Update. We have been actively reviewing all your feedback and have been working quickly to provide support for some common issues. Please see below for more details on what this hotfix contains:
- Fixed colour gamut distortion on HDR displays
- Fixed an issue with difficulty persistence
- Fixed an issue with some Directx 12 players being unable to boot the game
- Fixed some typos in English subtitles/text
Thank you again for all the support so far, if you have any questions please let us know.
Changed files in this update