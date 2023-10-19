 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Slender: The Arrival update for 19 October 2023

Hotfix - 19.10.2023 Performance + Bug Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 12478090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Thank you to everyone who has played Slender: The Arrival's 10th Anniversary Update. We have been actively reviewing all your feedback and have been working quickly to provide support for some common issues. Please see below for more details on what this hotfix contains:

  • Fixed colour gamut distortion on HDR displays
  • Fixed an issue with difficulty persistence
  • Fixed an issue with some Directx 12 players being unable to boot the game
  • Fixed some typos in English subtitles/text

Thank you again for all the support so far, if you have any questions please let us know.

Changed files in this update

Slender: The Arrival Depot Depot 252331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link