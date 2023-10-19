1.3 - ROBOT INVASION UPDATE
NEW - Slayer
Slayer is a deadly killing machine that somehow gained a soul, and now fights for humanity.
This character has by a wide margin the highest health in the game, and a powerful ability called assault shield, which allows them to damage enemies, shield from damage, and recover a small amount of health per second.
However, unlike every other character in the game, Slayer does not recover health passively, meaning that you'll have to use assault shield wisely!
NEW - Additional palettes
New palettes have been added to the game! check them out!
NEW - Accessibility and quality of life changes
Controller aim has been revamped, with major adjustments, and new options!
You can now toggle an enemy outline!
Changed files in this update