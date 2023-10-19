 Skip to content

Undercroft warriors update for 19 October 2023

1.3 - ROBOT INVASION UPDATE

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW - Slayer

Slayer is a deadly killing machine that somehow gained a soul, and now fights for humanity.
This character has by a wide margin the highest health in the game, and a powerful ability called assault shield, which allows them to damage enemies, shield from damage, and recover a small amount of health per second.

However, unlike every other character in the game, Slayer does not recover health passively, meaning that you'll have to use assault shield wisely!

NEW - Additional palettes

New palettes have been added to the game! check them out!

NEW - Accessibility and quality of life changes

Controller aim has been revamped, with major adjustments, and new options!

You can now toggle an enemy outline!

