Wall and Ceiling Techs + Shiny Costumes for Kickstarter Backers

This update adds wall and ceiling techs! (no new animations are used for these actions, so you don't need to update any existing characters.) To perform a tech, press the shield button right when you collide with a wall after being launched.

This build also reduces the size of the project by nearly half to give faster download speeds and take up less space, and we've fixed a huge number of bugs- see the full list below!

For folks with Nvidia RTX 3080+ graphics cards, the flickering bug we've seen in the past is almost completely fixed (for most of your characters, flickering will not be visible. We're still working on the final remaining issues.)

And last but not least, we've added the shiny costume promised for $100+ Kickstarter backers, usable on any character! Thank you again for your support! 🙏🏻

Behold the elusive shiny Granite:



Other changes:

Battle bug fixes:

Grab hitboxes can interact with projectiles

Healing players can go below 0%

Raised top killzone on Dash City

Platform disappears while standing on it in The Editor -> grab doesn't end, and players fall to their death (hilarious, but not good)

Effect layers are visible when respawning, leading to weird visual issues

Character editor bug fixes:

Scale setting didn't save in the sprite window

Shift doesn't work as the run/walk key for keyboard users in the editor

Crash: create multiple views in the animation rig details pane, don't bind the first view, then open the 3D Settings tab

Single click import can remove a pixel on the right side in some cases this happens when the sprite is an odd width, not even)

Avoid snapping incorrectly to back side of each view when using the "Auto" setting in the Rig Layer Configuration tab

Rebinding sprite can override previous bind rotation (if you had rotated the bone to a specific angle when binding, but then changed the rotation afterward, the original rotation was lost when rebinding)

Pasting animation rig frame into non-animation rig timeline creates a new timeline (max should be 1)

Pressing Default Depth button can cause a crash

Animation rig sprites looked slightly darker in the editor due to a material property (although there is no actual change in the color data when exporting)

General improvements: