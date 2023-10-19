Hi all! In this patch, some bugs were fixed, some things were balanced, and a new ability was added. The new ability is Speedshift, which allows you to change your momentum direction in 8 directions. Right now, the game still has all 10 orbs and 5 abilities unlocked and randomized, as the systems for them aren't finished yet. There are also no saves still. The next patch will include any more bug fixes/balance changes, a working save system, and maybe a new orb or ability. See you then!
Spellsphere update for 19 October 2023
Spellsphere v0.1.5 - Bug fixes and more
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update