 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spellsphere update for 19 October 2023

Spellsphere v0.1.5 - Bug fixes and more

Share · View all patches · Build 12477752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all! In this patch, some bugs were fixed, some things were balanced, and a new ability was added. The new ability is Speedshift, which allows you to change your momentum direction in 8 directions. Right now, the game still has all 10 orbs and 5 abilities unlocked and randomized, as the systems for them aren't finished yet. There are also no saves still. The next patch will include any more bug fixes/balance changes, a working save system, and maybe a new orb or ability. See you then!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link