Spellsphere v0.1.5 - Bug fixes and more

Hi all! In this patch, some bugs were fixed, some things were balanced, and a new ability was added. The new ability is Speedshift, which allows you to change your momentum direction in 8 directions. Right now, the game still has all 10 orbs and 5 abilities unlocked and randomized, as the systems for them aren't finished yet. There are also no saves still. The next patch will include any more bug fixes/balance changes, a working save system, and maybe a new orb or ability. See you then!