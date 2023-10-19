TaleSpire Release - The Slab-Browser Leaves Beta

After a week and a bit in Beta, we are happy to be shipping the slab-browser to all of you!

With this new feature, you can search for community-made slabs from inside TaleSpire and even publish slabs to the world right from your campaigns.

We have some quick guides to get you started:

We have this one to show you how to find and use other people's slabs: https://talespire.com/using-the-slab-browser

And we have this one to show you how to publish your own slabs to the official repository: https://talespire.com/publishing-slabs

This is just the start of the integration. We believe that community-run repositories are critical to the longevity of projects like TaleSpire, and, as such, we aim to make a specification so that anyone can make their mod repository browseable natively inside TaleSpire if they so choose.

We'll keep you posted as that develops.

Next up on the road to modding: Creatures!

Have fun folks.