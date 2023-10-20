 Skip to content

Sonic Superstars update for 20 October 2023

Update About Cross-Platform Play in Online Battle Mode

Build 12477685

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today, we are releasing a patch that moves the Epic Game account login prompt from appearing at game startup to only appearing when a player starts online Battle Mode. This login is currently required to play in online Battle Mode on Steam. You should no longer see the prompt once you have synched your Epic and Steam accounts. Stay tuned to this space for future updates.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2022671
  • Loading history…
