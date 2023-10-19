Final Playtesting Update -- Thanks so much for the feedback!!

Thank you so much to all the play testers who have provided me with incredible feedback so far. You helped shape this video game.
This will be the last update I publish for the playtest. There's still plenty to balance and many bugs to fix, but you'll have to wait for the full release to see those changes applied!
Here's some of what changed:
- Keyword acquisition has new minigames
- New mystery rooms
- Secret bonus level (can you unlock it?)
- New bosses
- Reworked many enemies
- New keywords
- New viruses
- LeetMode -- unlock modifiers that make the game easier or harder
- New music, sound effects
- Lots of bug fixes
- Performance improvements
- 'champion' enemies
- Upgrade keywords to increase their power
- Balance tweaks
