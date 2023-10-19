 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CTRL Phreak Playtest update for 19 October 2023

Final Playtesting Update -- Thanks so much for the feedback!!

Share · View all patches · Build 12477546 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you so much to all the play testers who have provided me with incredible feedback so far. You helped shape this video game.

This will be the last update I publish for the playtest. There's still plenty to balance and many bugs to fix, but you'll have to wait for the full release to see those changes applied!

Here's some of what changed:

  • Keyword acquisition has new minigames
  • New mystery rooms
  • Secret bonus level (can you unlock it?)
  • New bosses
  • Reworked many enemies
  • New keywords
  • New viruses
  • LeetMode -- unlock modifiers that make the game easier or harder
  • New music, sound effects
  • Lots of bug fixes
  • Performance improvements
  • 'champion' enemies
  • Upgrade keywords to increase their power
  • Balance tweaks

Changed files in this update

windows content Depot 1884981
  • Loading history…
mac content Depot 1884982
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link