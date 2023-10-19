1.4 Ranked Mode Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12477529 · Last edited 19 October 2023 – 04:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Added:

Ranked Mode

Card hand limit of 10 Any cards added to the hand beyond that are placed in the Graveyard

Additional card VFX and SFX (Outlined below)

Creature SFX for all factions

Added VFX and SFX:

Auger Order

Altering Fate

Beneficial Agreement

Cooking the Books

Escape Clause

Forceful Acquisition

Grand Tutoring

Pact of Non-Aggression

Parchment Barrage

Reparations

Royal Filibuster

Shielded Enhancement

Suppressor of Magic

Violent Repossession

Dungeon Master

Alkar, the Former Master

Gunhaunt

Gunhaunt's Call

Necromancy

Ritual of Annihilation

The Call of the Old Gods

Til Death Do Us Part

Zarothrix, Arcanist Suprreme

Plundering Guild

Poisoned Gift

Balance Changes

Auger Order

Life Pact

Old:

Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.

New:

Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, deal X damage to a random enemy creature where X is half the Life gained.

Systems Changed:

Quest 3 improvements FPS cap of 90 Increased resolution range

Usernames now show rank instead of Season Pass Level Season Pass Level is still visible to players in the watch menu

Creature selections now show a different color based on if the ability is a buff, debuff, or damage Green for Buffs Yellow for Damage Purple for Debuff

Purchasing booster packs with gems now gives extra feedback to confirm the purchase

Something Wicked Approaches and the Final Spell's volume lowered

Updated documentation and added a credits section

Updated Season Pass poster end date

Updated fan art

Fixed: