1.4 Ranked Mode Update
Added:
-
Ranked Mode
-
Card hand limit of 10
- Any cards added to the hand beyond that are placed in the Graveyard
-
Additional card VFX and SFX (Outlined below)
-
Creature SFX for all factions
Added VFX and SFX:
Auger Order
- Altering Fate
- Beneficial Agreement
- Cooking the Books
- Escape Clause
- Forceful Acquisition
- Grand Tutoring
- Pact of Non-Aggression
- Parchment Barrage
- Reparations
- Royal Filibuster
- Shielded Enhancement
- Suppressor of Magic
- Violent Repossession
Dungeon Master
- Alkar, the Former Master
- Gunhaunt
- Gunhaunt's Call
- Necromancy
- Ritual of Annihilation
- The Call of the Old Gods
- Til Death Do Us Part
- Zarothrix, Arcanist Suprreme
Plundering Guild
- Poisoned Gift
Balance Changes
Auger Order
Life Pact
Old:
Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
New:
Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, deal X damage to a random enemy creature where X is half the Life gained.
Systems Changed:
-
Quest 3 improvements
- FPS cap of 90
- Increased resolution range
-
Usernames now show rank instead of Season Pass Level
- Season Pass Level is still visible to players in the watch menu
-
Creature selections now show a different color based on if the ability is a buff, debuff, or damage
- Green for Buffs
- Yellow for Damage
- Purple for Debuff
-
Purchasing booster packs with gems now gives extra feedback to confirm the purchase
-
Something Wicked Approaches and the Final Spell's volume lowered
-
Updated documentation and added a credits section
-
Updated Season Pass poster end date
-
Updated fan art
Fixed:
- Some PCVR players being stuck with the "Please put on your VR headset" prompt when launching the game
- Private Room door being able to take you to Draft Taverns
- Your opponent being able to hide creatures to prevent you from being able to target them during ability selections
- Dungeon Masters being able to attack after playing the Final Spell
- Being able to cancel a creature attacking after having already flipped the hourglass
- Joining a closing server and getting the wrong haven type
- Issues interacting with Quests and Subscribe poster in PC mode in the Tavern
- Bread bowl clipping into the counter in the Tavern
- Lair railing collider being too large
Changed files in this update