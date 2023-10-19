 Skip to content

Cards & Tankards update for 19 October 2023

1.4 Ranked Mode Update

1.4 Ranked Mode Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Ranked Mode

  • Card hand limit of 10

    • Any cards added to the hand beyond that are placed in the Graveyard

  • Additional card VFX and SFX (Outlined below)

  • Creature SFX for all factions

Added VFX and SFX:

Auger Order

  • Altering Fate
  • Beneficial Agreement
  • Cooking the Books
  • Escape Clause
  • Forceful Acquisition
  • Grand Tutoring
  • Pact of Non-Aggression
  • Parchment Barrage
  • Reparations
  • Royal Filibuster
  • Shielded Enhancement
  • Suppressor of Magic
  • Violent Repossession

Dungeon Master

  • Alkar, the Former Master
  • Gunhaunt
  • Gunhaunt's Call
  • Necromancy
  • Ritual of Annihilation
  • The Call of the Old Gods
  • Til Death Do Us Part
  • Zarothrix, Arcanist Suprreme

Plundering Guild

  • Poisoned Gift

Balance Changes

Auger Order

Life Pact

Old:
Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, Deal 2 damage to a random enemy creature.
New:
Condition: You do not Outnumber your opponent. When you gain Life, deal X damage to a random enemy creature where X is half the Life gained.

Systems Changed:

  • Quest 3 improvements

    • FPS cap of 90
    • Increased resolution range

  • Usernames now show rank instead of Season Pass Level

    • Season Pass Level is still visible to players in the watch menu

  • Creature selections now show a different color based on if the ability is a buff, debuff, or damage

    • Green for Buffs
    • Yellow for Damage
    • Purple for Debuff

  • Purchasing booster packs with gems now gives extra feedback to confirm the purchase

  • Something Wicked Approaches and the Final Spell's volume lowered

  • Updated documentation and added a credits section

  • Updated Season Pass poster end date

  • Updated fan art

Fixed:

  • Some PCVR players being stuck with the "Please put on your VR headset" prompt when launching the game
  • Private Room door being able to take you to Draft Taverns
  • Your opponent being able to hide creatures to prevent you from being able to target them during ability selections
  • Dungeon Masters being able to attack after playing the Final Spell
  • Being able to cancel a creature attacking after having already flipped the hourglass
  • Joining a closing server and getting the wrong haven type
  • Issues interacting with Quests and Subscribe poster in PC mode in the Tavern
  • Bread bowl clipping into the counter in the Tavern
  • Lair railing collider being too large

