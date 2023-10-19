NPC Update

NPCs have finally hit Jank Cube!

Right now its just a basic assortment of physics dummies, but theres more to come, was trying to get something out since its been a little while since the last update.

Since then I upgraded to Unity 2021, which should generally improve visuals and preformance, win win.

What NPCs are available right now?

Idle Dummy: This dummy is immune to all damage, and simply stands and waits, what for, we don't know.

Follower Dummy: This dummy is also immune to damage, but will follow you around!

Killable Dummy: This dummy is NOT immune to damage, and can die easily, but will still do his best to follow you around, wherever you might go.

Target Dummy: This last dummy is not immune to damage, but alike the idle dummy will just stand around, menacingly, waiting.

The dummies are overall pretty fun to just play around with, they're pretty top heavy and have poor balance so you can easily knock em by grabbing their legs.

What else is new? General adjustments to an assortment of things, alot of setup for future content.

What NPCs can you expect? I'd like to add a couple more dummies, but also maybe some NPC's of existing characters, like the playable character, would be neat.

I'm also still working on more physics tools alike the Gravity Manipulation Device, but focus right now is NPCs.

I know this is a massively requested thing, so I hope you all enjoy!