Patch 1.06 — Bugfixes, Rebalancing Trinkets and Some New Stuff

Patch 1.06 is live!

Fixes

Fixed a series of bugs with scavenge events that led to incorrect loot spawns. Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a softlock in London if player failed both the Lindisfarne quest and Alyssa's questline. Fixed the Load button in pause menu disappearing on Sory Mode difficulty. Fixed a bug that caused London quests to sometimes be available in later chapters. Fixed a bug that allowed Lindisfarne quest to be started mulriple times. Fixed a visual issue with player character's hair clipping through some helmets. Fixed an issue with incorrect hit\bypass armor chances on 'Coup de Grace' and 'Pierce' attacks (hopefully for good this time). Fixed several smaller bugs and localization issues.

Added and changed

Added an option to pay for indulgence in Lindisfarne, exchanging money for virtue. Added some virtue as a reward for completing Cecilia's Pharmacist quest. Added some new trinkets into the random character generation item pool at the start of the game. Added some new trinkets into shops in the second half of the game. Added a possibility to ransom your way out of French captivity after the final battle of Cambrai and not miss your chance to go to England (still requires high rep. with Northampton). Reworked the mechanics and stats bonuses of various trinkets (berserker's talisman, cultist's claws, leather gloves, knight's chain, medical treatise) — keep in mind that item changes take full effect on new playthroughs only. Added another fight if the player decides to hold their ground instead of retreating during the final battle of Cambrai. Increased the enemy count in some of the battles in and around Rennes. Made some of Rennes' enemies a little bit tougher. Increased gold rewards in Survival mode.

