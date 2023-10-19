Patch 1.06 — Bugfixes, Rebalancing Trinkets and Some New Stuff

Patch 1.06 is live!
Fixes
- Fixed a series of bugs with scavenge events that led to incorrect loot spawns.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a softlock in London if player failed both the Lindisfarne quest and Alyssa's questline.
- Fixed the Load button in pause menu disappearing on Sory Mode difficulty.
- Fixed a bug that caused London quests to sometimes be available in later chapters.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Lindisfarne quest to be started mulriple times.
- Fixed a visual issue with player character's hair clipping through some helmets.
- Fixed an issue with incorrect hit\bypass armor chances on 'Coup de Grace' and 'Pierce' attacks (hopefully for good this time).
- Fixed several smaller bugs and localization issues.
Added and changed
- Added an option to pay for indulgence in Lindisfarne, exchanging money for virtue.
- Added some virtue as a reward for completing Cecilia's Pharmacist quest.
- Added some new trinkets into the random character generation item pool at the start of the game.
- Added some new trinkets into shops in the second half of the game.
- Added a possibility to ransom your way out of French captivity after the final battle of Cambrai and not miss your chance to go to England (still requires high rep. with Northampton).
- Reworked the mechanics and stats bonuses of various trinkets (berserker's talisman, cultist's claws, leather gloves, knight's chain, medical treatise) — keep in mind that item changes take full effect on new playthroughs only.
- Added another fight if the player decides to hold their ground instead of retreating during the final battle of Cambrai.
- Increased the enemy count in some of the battles in and around Rennes. Made some of Rennes' enemies a little bit tougher.
- Increased gold rewards in Survival mode.
A big thank you to everyone who helps me with finding and fixing bugs!
If you enjoy the game - please consider leaving a review on Steam. Make your voice heard.
HWR's Discord: https://discord.gg/xndPrtZMeT
1917 Studios
