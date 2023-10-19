Announcement + Patch 1.047 on Beta channel.

There's stuff in progress, so the update is taking longer than all the smaller ones. That is for the best anyhow as Steam heavily prefers "bigger" updates for marketing, So anyhow, one of those being the ability to create custom missions and share them around with other people via the workshop.

What will it allow you to? Well, exactly what it says. Create custom missions for the game via the Unity editor. I've already experimented with a few things, and it exports and loads within the game just fine.

While the tools are a bit different compared to what I use in the game, they are quite similiar. In addition, I wrote a couple of editor scripts to make it a lot simpler to use and understand.



Here's some things from the editor for you to check out. Here you can see the basics for the Mission Configuration, it will allow you to pick the image, music, combat music, and basic stuff like that. Score for ranking as well, and likely the difficulty override. But we'll see.



Some of the so called objects you could use will allow you to customize specifics, although not all of them. Still, support for triggers and other stuff like combat arenas and all



SDK Will also have a basic scene with most of the things you could utilize to make a custom mission. Most of it will contain the same objects that are available in the game's campaign.



Since SDK is in huge work in progress meaning some things may be unstable and will require additional testing. The SDK scripts SHOULD NOT affect anything in the main game as far as I know, but who knows, the update will be pushed to main only once it's completed.

For now, if you want to give it a try, it has been pushed on the beta channel. But as mentioned below, the SDK is not available for public use, yet. I'd need to write some kind of tutorial/documentation, and well, finish it first. But do be aware, stuff is coming.

Changelog:

Claws - Comet and Comet Reversal recieved different particle effects.

Vs Knight - Now also has the teleportation preparation effect, giving the player a bit more time to prepare.

Vs Knight - The smash attack now also has the teleportation preparation effect, giving the player a bit more time to prepare.

Vs Knight - Teleportation has been slowed down just a tiny bit for the effect above to work better.

Upgrades menu - Updated Comet and Comet Reversal preview.

Upgrades menu - Updated video recordings for Sinner mode demonstration.

Realm Of The Rogue - Updated the boss music once again, but this time it's just minor changes to the track itself, not a total redo.

Code change - Added functions for future Steam Workshop support.

Code change - A barebones SDK now for Custom Mission making now exists within code, but is not usable for people yet as it needs a TON more work. I am just posting previews to let you all know what's going on here.