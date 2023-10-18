 Skip to content

GoreBox update for 18 October 2023

v14.7.0 changelog

Build 12477105

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-graphical improvements
-added taser & SPAS-12
-new original models for vegetation
-spine gore improvements
-added audio distortion based on adrenaline & dizzyness
-performance improvements
-fixed bugs

