-graphical improvements
-added taser & SPAS-12
-new original models for vegetation
-spine gore improvements
-added audio distortion based on adrenaline & dizzyness
-performance improvements
-fixed bugs
GoreBox update for 18 October 2023
v14.7.0 changelog
