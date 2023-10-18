Spell Disk 0.5.1a patch and fixes

Added a stun resistance parameter to weapons. As a result of this change, some weapons will have a shorter player stun duration.

No weapon = 0% reduction in player stun duration.

Sword, Katar = 10% reduction in player stun duration.

Staff, Scythe, Spear = 20% reduction in player stun duration.

Hammer, Axe = 30% reduction in player stun duration.

Some weapons' charge attacks will no longer be interrupted by short player stuns (Big attacks by large enemies will still interrupt most charging). Some weapons will withstand stronger attacks, while some weapons can still be interrupted by smaller attacks.

Increased the charge speed of the scythe by 25%.

Decreased the charge speed of the katar by 20%. It was unintentionally faster than other weapons, and it is still significantly faster than other weapon charges.

These new weapon values may be adjusted in future updates.

Addressed an issue in the game-over scene where an extra frame was added to render the images but did not solve the white box image issues. The game will now load the image from a separate sprite instead of relying on the animator function's rendering order.

Loading the game into a run without a weapon spell equipped will no longer show an empty blue box indicator.

Fixed an issue with Shield Starter artifacts providing more shields than intended.

Rounded some numbers on the spell item information panel.