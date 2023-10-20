 Skip to content

Return to Northbury Grove update for 20 October 2023

Hotfix 3 | Sound Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12477017 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • General audio level mix update
  • Spatialized Audio cleanup
  • Music volume significantly increased
  • Audio channels properly applied

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2625431
  • Loading history…
