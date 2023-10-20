- General audio level mix update
- Spatialized Audio cleanup
- Music volume significantly increased
- Audio channels properly applied
Return to Northbury Grove update for 20 October 2023
Hotfix 3 | Sound Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
