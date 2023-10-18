Bugs Fixed:
- Fixed an issue where camera collision was not working as intended on the final wooden tower of the Xinari Grasslands area.
- Removed an unintended useless elevator button near the Xatash Tropics checkpoint.
Additions and Changes:
- Tweaked some level geometry around one of the shortcut elevator paths to prevent it from sometimes overlapping with the spinning desert platforms. It’s been moved slightly to avoid any unwanted collisions.
- Made it easier to get up to the base of this shortcut to help if players forget to knock over the shortcut plank.
- Slightly adjusted some geometry near the “Bow” hat to make it easier to recover if you fall between the planks.
- Added an extra plank before the 3 big wheels at the end of the jungle biome to make it more clear where the best “mounting location” is.
- Increased the radius of the visibility circle when behind objects like leaves or waterfalls. It was a bit too small before.
Changed files in this update