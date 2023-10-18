Patch v.1.1.207

Greetings Lampbearers,

blah blah

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when the soulflayed character is destroyed while the player has not yet finished the soul flay pull animation.

Fixed a crash that could occur when the GameThread timed out waiting for RenderThread after 120 seconds.

A failsafe has been added to prevent an access violation crash in DirectX. The suspicion is that the RHI texture is deleted before FD3D12DynamicRHI::RHIAsyncCreateTexture2D returns.

A sneaky bug has been fixed where lower supported AMD cards could crash when using 32-bit wave operations in shaders instead of 64-bit.

We've are now calling TerminateOnGPUCrash() when the GPU has actually crashed, not when it's unresponsive, to get better information on Sentry in case of crashing.

Fixed an issue where the wrong descriptor was passed to the d3d12Resource constructor, resulting in asserts when getting resource allocation info for shared buffers.

Fixed a crash that could occur when an actor in the process of being soulflayed was destroyed before the player could finish the pull animation.

Fixed a very rare crash that occurred when continuously hitting walls. Occasionally, the wall would take revenge and crash your game.

Optimization

The 4000 books on the shelves at Bramis Castle now lack collision to reduce memory usage.

It was gardening day on the Fief, and several trees have been optimized.

Certain UI textures have been optimized to load more quickly and reduce their VRAM usage.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue where the audio from the host could sometimes not be heard by the client when in spectator mode after dying.

Gameplay

In some instances, when using the lamp to traverse certain platforms in Axiom, falling would trigger the fall animation twice. Now it only triggers once as intended.

AI

Fixed enemies that could sometimes be spawned in a T-pose at the lower part of the manse.

Tweaked the navmesh on a small section of Lower Calrath to help AI navigate better in that complex environment setup.

Trapper's traps can now be destroyed with ranged options such as arrows, grenades, magic, and more.

Quests

In one of the character's quests, there was a big door that would disappear. Now, when it disappears, it does so with style, as we've added moth particle systems to the disappearance.

Level Design

A puzzle involving umbral platforms at the Empyrean could be exploited by soulflaying one of the platforms from a specific angle.

Collision

Collisions on some umbral platforms in the cistern have been fixed to improve the navigation of certain enemies.

On the Fief, during our gardening day, we've improved trees that needed better collision detection.

We've covered a ground hole in Pilgrim's Perch that was causing players to fall through it. It wasn't visible enough and felt unfair.

We've fixed the collision of a small wood platform in Lower Calrath that was causing Bringers of Stillness to fall through it instead of lurking from the shadows.

Audio

We've added a new (slightly sexier) sound when pressing "continue" in the main menu.

The Exclusive Section of the Collector's Edition now has a specific song.

Steam Deck

We've identified the issue causing the game to crash on Steam Deck in the latest builds. We have a fix, and as soon as it passes QA, we'll publish it tomorrow. In the meantime, please ensure that you've updated your Steam Deck software to "Stable" (not "BETA" or "Preview"). Additionally, you can work around the issue by booting the game on your PC and resting at a vestige to get rid of the red eye.

In Light we Walk.

_Virtual photographies are courtesy of Murphys_Law_Vp - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode_





https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

Links:

Official Website: https://lordsofthefallen.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotfgame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cigames

#DareToBelieve