Patch #4 Major Update - New Map

Hey Devs,

The new map is here and it's a wild ride! You can launch the game now and check it out directly by using the new level selection tool in the main menu! There are a lot of other QoL changes so be sure to read the full patch notes and experience it in game for yourself. Also at the end of the new level, there is a QR code to scan so that you can have YOUR Dev NFT in a future level. more details on twitter.



Major Updates:

Level selection added to the main menu

New map added called Collapse

Minor Updates:

Changed the default movement on dev island to run and the alt movement has been changed to walk.

Bug Fixes and QoL Updates: