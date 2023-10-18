Patch #4 Major Update - New Map

Hey Devs,
The new map is here and it's a wild ride! You can launch the game now and check it out directly by using the new level selection tool in the main menu! There are a lot of other QoL changes so be sure to read the full patch notes and experience it in game for yourself. Also at the end of the new level, there is a QR code to scan so that you can have YOUR Dev NFT in a future level. more details on twitter.
Major Updates:
- Level selection added to the main menu
- New map added called Collapse
Minor Updates:
- Changed the default movement on dev island to run and the alt movement has been changed to walk.
Bug Fixes and QoL Updates:
- Fixed shadow renderings in multiple parts of the game
- Improved rendering times to increase user fps in multiple areas
- Adjusted broken textures on dev island and the blockchain level
- Flickering lights have been fixed in the bar level
- Adjusted audio timings so the dev is not speaking over-top of himself as much
- Adjusted trigger boxes to be more responsive
- Audio balanced certain voice lines to be more in tune with others
- Increased mouse hitbox platforms on the blockchain level to make them more forgiving
- Adjusted foliage on Dev Island for better optimization
Changed files in this update