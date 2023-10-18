The final hotfix for beta 1.12 is now available. Turn out the lights and turn up the volume!

Changelog

Doors now stay open until closed

Fixed AI issues in Cafe

Improved Main Menu Background

Fixed Glowstick not illuminating

Added death sequence

Tear crystals added

changed notes about bullets in your house

Lesser Demons animations fixed

Undead animations fixed

Added crystal of haste

Our final update this weekend before Halloween will include the new ending cinematic, new achievements, and enemy balancing based on feedback over the next few days.