REFICUL 666 update for 18 October 2023

Final Hotfix for beta 1.12

REFICUL 666 update for 18 October 2023

Final Hotfix for beta 1.12

Build 12476707

The final hotfix for beta 1.12 is now available. Turn out the lights and turn up the volume!

Changelog

Doors now stay open until closed
Fixed AI issues in Cafe
Improved Main Menu Background
Fixed Glowstick not illuminating
Added death sequence
Tear crystals added
changed notes about bullets in your house
Lesser Demons animations fixed
Undead animations fixed
Added crystal of haste

Our final update this weekend before Halloween will include the new ending cinematic, new achievements, and enemy balancing based on feedback over the next few days.

Changed files in this update

