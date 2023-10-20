 Skip to content

Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness update for 20 October 2023

Update notes for October 20th

Build 12476664 · Last edited by Wendy

  1. On boot, the language will default to the system language (if supported) instead of English.
  2. Fixed an issue where discarding a slice of meat made players unable to progress. Now you can get more meat if you need it!
  3. Fixed some missing shotgun animations. Bham.
  4. Improved ring visibility with a touch of sparkle to help players find it that little bit easier.
  5. Improved Ranjit's movement in the forest. No more getting stuck!
  6. Slight Spanish (Latinamerica) localisation fix: replacing 'Hogar' with 'Chimenea' 

