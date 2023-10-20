Update notes for October 20th

- On boot, the language will default to the system language (if supported) instead of English.
- Fixed an issue where discarding a slice of meat made players unable to progress. Now you can get more meat if you need it!
- Fixed some missing shotgun animations. Bham.
- Improved ring visibility with a touch of sparkle to help players find it that little bit easier.
- Improved Ranjit's movement in the forest. No more getting stuck!
- Slight Spanish (Latinamerica) localisation fix: replacing 'Hogar' with 'Chimenea'
Vlad Circus: Descend Into Madness update for 20 October 2023
