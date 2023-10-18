 Skip to content

Party Quiz update for 18 October 2023

Update 0.16

Build 12476577

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New:

  • We've introduced age ratings for packs, giving authors the ability to designate their packs as suitable for various age groups: 0+, 12+, 16+, or 18+
  • UI sounds now feature slightly randomized pitch variations for a more engaging experience
  • In case the auction winner provides the wrong answer, the auction price now resets to the original one
  • Players can now use their devices to select the recipient of the cat-in-poke (used to be a Host-only feature)
  • Hosts have the option to initiate a final round for all players, ensuring that everyone's score reaches a minimum of 100
  • We've streamlined the pack update process by enabling you to update your pack directly from the 'Steam' tab

Fixes:

  • The name of the category is now displayed on the main game board if the description is empty
  • The time taken to declare game winners has been reduced for a smoother gaming experience
  • Multiple-choice questions now correctly subtract score points as intended
  • When creating a game, the full Steam pack description is now visible (used to be limited by 200 symbols)
  • Question prices of '1000' and more are now displayed correctly on the board
  • Answers are now sent only to the host, ensuring a fair game (used to be sent to players too)
  • Players can no longer send fake host commands, disrupting the game
  • If an auction or cat-in-poke question includes audio, it won't pause when a player begins to answer
  • The tense thinking music will no longer play during a multiple-choice audio question
  • Multiple achievements have been fixed and improved (Thanks: Tasselfoot)

