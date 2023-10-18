Update 0.16

New:
- We've introduced age ratings for packs, giving authors the ability to designate their packs as suitable for various age groups: 0+, 12+, 16+, or 18+
- UI sounds now feature slightly randomized pitch variations for a more engaging experience
- In case the auction winner provides the wrong answer, the auction price now resets to the original one
- Players can now use their devices to select the recipient of the cat-in-poke (used to be a Host-only feature)
- Hosts have the option to initiate a final round for all players, ensuring that everyone's score reaches a minimum of 100
- We've streamlined the pack update process by enabling you to update your pack directly from the 'Steam' tab
Fixes:
- The name of the category is now displayed on the main game board if the description is empty
- The time taken to declare game winners has been reduced for a smoother gaming experience
- Multiple-choice questions now correctly subtract score points as intended
- When creating a game, the full Steam pack description is now visible (used to be limited by 200 symbols)
- Question prices of '1000' and more are now displayed correctly on the board
- Answers are now sent only to the host, ensuring a fair game (used to be sent to players too)
- Players can no longer send fake host commands, disrupting the game
- If an auction or cat-in-poke question includes audio, it won't pause when a player begins to answer
- The tense thinking music will no longer play during a multiple-choice audio question
- Multiple achievements have been fixed and improved (Thanks: Tasselfoot)
Changed files in this update