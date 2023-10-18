 Skip to content

The Last Duskreaper update for 18 October 2023

3.5 - Video update

Share · View all patches · Build 12476553 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody! As you noticed, I didn't make any big update recentely since I am really busy right now. But I finally finished The Last Duskreaper's intro cinematic ! It was a long labour and I was working on the "Golden Alex" version too, for a small videogame contest. Anyway, it was the first time I've made a video project of such scale and it was really funny to create. Hope you'll find this little animation as good as I think it is! A new gameplay video should replace the old and outdated one on the game's steam store page. And as usual, I wish you a pleasant experience on The Last Duskreaper.

