Neon Noodles update for 18 October 2023

Neon Noodles 1.2 Update

Hello there!

This update contains a bunch of fixes/tweaks, mostly around:

  • video playback fixes/optimization
  • timeline drag clamping
  • loop marker code editing
  • drone landing delete hack
  • yakitori bot deletion
  • area of no bot programs
  • avocado level metrics shown
  • sum metric behind histogram end level window
  • companion histogram numbers and line indicators
  • sliced pineapple -1 bot area
  • keyboard layouts shortcuts and display
  • translation updates for newer items

Happy cooking! 🥑

