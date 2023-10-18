Neon Noodles 1.2 Update

Hello there!
This update contains a bunch of fixes/tweaks, mostly around:
- video playback fixes/optimization
- timeline drag clamping
- loop marker code editing
- drone landing delete hack
- yakitori bot deletion
- area of no bot programs
- avocado level metrics shown
- sum metric behind histogram end level window
- companion histogram numbers and line indicators
- sliced pineapple -1 bot area
- keyboard layouts shortcuts and display
- translation updates for newer items
Happy cooking! 🥑
Changed files in this update