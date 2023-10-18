 Skip to content

EarthKart update for 18 October 2023

Update 1.6 is Here! Endless First Person and Plane!

Update 1.6 is Here! Endless First Person and Plane!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I have heard all of your feedback, You can now drive in First Person and Fly Plane as long as you would like! No more timers or cooldowns. I have also improved servers again, added address safeguards, and updated throw egg to E, fixed sound settings, there is plenty to enjoy!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2599451
  • Loading history…
