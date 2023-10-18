I have heard all of your feedback, You can now drive in First Person and Fly Plane as long as you would like! No more timers or cooldowns. I have also improved servers again, added address safeguards, and updated throw egg to E, fixed sound settings, there is plenty to enjoy!
EarthKart update for 18 October 2023
Update 1.6 is Here! Endless First Person and Plane!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
