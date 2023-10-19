Major Update 1.1 Tournament Mode and Player Cards

Update 1.1 Tournament Mode and Player Cards

Tournament mode – Ever want to match-up the champions from each of your seasons to see which is the best? Want to match-up teams from different leagues or replay playoff games from previous seasons? Now you can!

Tournament mode allows you to set up a tournament of up to 64 teams from any season and any league. For Tournament creation just pick the tournament size 2,4,8,16,32 or 64, assign the teams and play! Stats, Injuries and Deaths will be kept for the tournament, but they will not alter the original league.

Player Cards – A much requested feature. Now you can finally see player stats for each season. On the roster screen the “Edit Player” button has been replaced with a “Player Card” button which will take you to more detailed stats for the player. Season breakdowns of the major stats for each season. Along with more detailed reporting of events and injuries. You will now need to go to the player card to edit the player.

Hover Info in Game – Now you can access a mini-player card during a game. Simple pause the game (“Space”), then position icons will pop-up over the players. Hover over these buttons to get a small player card with ability scores and historical fantasy point numbers.

Team Filter on the Stats Page – There is now a dropdown to filter by teams on the offensive and defensive stats pages.

Minor Passing adjustments – Runners with higher PASS will not be less likely to throw INTs and lower PASS will be more likely. Also, faster Gunners are more likely to run deeper routes. Disabled “Juke” move for receivers after the ball is thrown. Since juke moves slow down the receiver, high agility receivers would occasionally be short on routes because they were performing a juke move.

Many bug fixes and UI tweaks – primary fix was preventing missing coaches. This caused several game crashes.