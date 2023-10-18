Update 66: New construction zone display and modifications

Update v66 :
Improvements:
- When a player wishes to build a building, a fence or a kitchen tool: A white area appears on the ground to guide new players.
- Added a small character icon next to the NPC's Nox symbol for greater clarity for new players.
- New artwork added to loading screen.
The NPC buyer's Nox now drops from 1500 to 1000
.
This NPC was generating too much Nox for players
Corrections:
- Fixed a bug that displayed the timer near the NPC for the tower event (Thursday).
- The icon above the harvest button has been changed from grain to plant.
