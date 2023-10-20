 Skip to content

Great Houses of Calderia update for 20 October 2023

Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1075 (b12476167)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new regular update [0.8.1.1075 (b12476167)] is now live with the following changes:

Added

  • Bread and Circus has tooltip in Fiefdom View
  • AI measures enemy strength before declaring war
  • Faux pas and Rejected Help relations
  • Social conflicts can provide free spies
  • Marriage negotiations gained more depth and more things to negotiate
  • AI behavior can be conditioned based on traditions they have
  • War icons for the Fiefdom Widget
  • Clicking on Crest icons in war state center camera on Fiefdom

Updated

  • Slander actions are no longer automatically successful
  • Slander actions have longer but milder outcomes
  • Custodian’s skills better impact the amount of experience points ward or squire gets to their skills
  • AI better checks if they are already in a war before considering declaring a war
  • Event text fixes and added outcomes (related to this patch note)
  • Building School of Wisdom in other fiefdom’s has better related events
  • Rank appeal & trade events can spark social conflicts that reward with a free spies
  • Dishonored an Alliance reputation now also has diplomacy skill penalty
  • AI’s ‘Plan for War’ has higher probability of declaring war and it ends other plans better
  • AI’s ‘Diminishing Enemy Power’ has more weight on recruiting spies
  • AI’s War Weariness checkup improved
  • Resource widget

Fixed

  • One war reparation playground had “End War” outcome, causing null reference
  • Rank appeal social conflicts no longer provide skill increase
  • Crash when loading the save
  • Cannot Drag&Drop the crest in Ranks of Calderia Event
  • Ranks doesn’t happen
  • Ranks Back button not visible on all resolutions
  • Marriage Action Prompt missing
  • Clicking on a character in Character Details Screen sometimes also opens the next character

Known Issues

  • UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
  • Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
  • The Great Houses of Calderia Team -

