Regular Update Patch Note — 0.8.1.1075 (b12476167)

A new regular update [0.8.1.1075 (b12476167)] is now live with the following changes:
Added
- Bread and Circus has tooltip in Fiefdom View
- AI measures enemy strength before declaring war
- Faux pas and Rejected Help relations
- Social conflicts can provide free spies
- Marriage negotiations gained more depth and more things to negotiate
- AI behavior can be conditioned based on traditions they have
- War icons for the Fiefdom Widget
- Clicking on Crest icons in war state center camera on Fiefdom
Updated
- Slander actions are no longer automatically successful
- Slander actions have longer but milder outcomes
- Custodian’s skills better impact the amount of experience points ward or squire gets to their skills
- AI better checks if they are already in a war before considering declaring a war
- Event text fixes and added outcomes (related to this patch note)
- Building School of Wisdom in other fiefdom’s has better related events
- Rank appeal & trade events can spark social conflicts that reward with a free spies
- Dishonored an Alliance reputation now also has diplomacy skill penalty
- AI’s ‘Plan for War’ has higher probability of declaring war and it ends other plans better
- AI’s ‘Diminishing Enemy Power’ has more weight on recruiting spies
- AI’s War Weariness checkup improved
- Resource widget
Fixed
- One war reparation playground had “End War” outcome, causing null reference
- Rank appeal social conflicts no longer provide skill increase
- Crash when loading the save
- Cannot Drag&Drop the crest in Ranks of Calderia Event
- Ranks doesn’t happen
- Ranks Back button not visible on all resolutions
- Marriage Action Prompt missing
- Clicking on a character in Character Details Screen sometimes also opens the next character
Known Issues
- UI scaling might cause some buttons to go outside the screen on some resolutions. To fix this reduce the UI scaling percentage in Video Settings.
- Character customization images might fail to load occasionally. The UI still works and reopening the menu sometimes fixes the issue.
