Striving for Light update for 18 October 2023

Update 0.9.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12476125 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Feature:

  • Awakened Gatekeeper now have softcore achievements.
  • The Awakened Gatekeeper Leaderboard got Softcore implementation. Now your progress in defeating all awakened gatekeepers as well as the time you completed this achievement in the season is tracked by the Awakened Gatekeeper Leaderboard in town.
  • Sorting of Achievements: There are now 3 tabs in the achievement menu which allows you to sort between locked, unlocked and all achievements.
  • Improved controller support on leaderboard UI: You can now use the LT/RT buttons to switch between HC/SC in the leaderboard.

Fixes:

  • You can now use the node navigation on the controller when the stats window is open.

