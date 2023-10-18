 Skip to content

Pixel Puzzles Ultimate update for 18 October 2023

Halloween Countdown

Share · View all patches · Build 12476077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lets count down 13 days to Halloween together.

Daily treats for all.

Check back everyday for more chances to click the spooky goodie bag and claim your treats.

ːupsidedownpuzzlepieceː & Double gold is back ːbloodygoldpieceː

ːUltimatePieceː

