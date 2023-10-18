Hot fixes and Early Access update 1.0.1

Hello everyone
finally, having received your feedback, I was able to understand what problems there were, and so I managed to cope on the first day.
CORRECTED
Drill fixed
Fixed a bug where the drill fastened parts too quickly, removed dependence on FPS
Food Balance
The food supply has been fixed, food wastage has been reduced, the price of a hot dog has been changed to 15 money, even 1 hot dog now fills the entire hunger scale, I hope now you won’t feel uncomfortable playing
Error with missing cursor
Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared if you press tab or grind at the beginning of the game
Inscription pause
The pause sign was removed because it misled players and the game should not be paused
added
hunger and sleep
added icons that will appear when you are hungry or tired
these icons will show you where to go, and a sign of hunger over the food seller
bed icon above the bed
Flashing collectibles and tapes
running around collectibles and music cassettes has been added, I hope this will help you find them
some world changes have also been added
Changed files in this update