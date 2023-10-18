 Skip to content

Rise of Gun update for 18 October 2023

Hot fixes and Early Access update 1.0.1

Rise of Gun update for 18 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone
finally, having received your feedback, I was able to understand what problems there were, and so I managed to cope on the first day.

CORRECTED

Drill fixed
Fixed a bug where the drill fastened parts too quickly, removed dependence on FPS

Food Balance
The food supply has been fixed, food wastage has been reduced, the price of a hot dog has been changed to 15 money, even 1 hot dog now fills the entire hunger scale, I hope now you won’t feel uncomfortable playing

Error with missing cursor
Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared if you press tab or grind at the beginning of the game

Inscription pause
The pause sign was removed because it misled players and the game should not be paused

added

hunger and sleep
added icons that will appear when you are hungry or tired
these icons will show you where to go, and a sign of hunger over the food seller
bed icon above the bed

Flashing collectibles and tapes
running around collectibles and music cassettes has been added, I hope this will help you find them

some world changes have also been added

Changed files in this update

