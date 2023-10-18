Hot fixes and Early Access update 1.0.1

Hello everyone

finally, having received your feedback, I was able to understand what problems there were, and so I managed to cope on the first day.

CORRECTED

Drill fixed

Fixed a bug where the drill fastened parts too quickly, removed dependence on FPS

Food Balance

The food supply has been fixed, food wastage has been reduced, the price of a hot dog has been changed to 15 money, even 1 hot dog now fills the entire hunger scale, I hope now you won’t feel uncomfortable playing

Error with missing cursor

Fixed a bug where the cursor disappeared if you press tab or grind at the beginning of the game

Inscription pause

The pause sign was removed because it misled players and the game should not be paused

added

hunger and sleep

added icons that will appear when you are hungry or tired

these icons will show you where to go, and a sign of hunger over the food seller

bed icon above the bed

Flashing collectibles and tapes

running around collectibles and music cassettes has been added, I hope this will help you find them

some world changes have also been added