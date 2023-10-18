 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Island update for 18 October 2023

Farming Bug Build V1.33

Share · View all patches · Build 12475990 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed garlic turning into onion when farming
-Fixed fox not displaying treat items in your inventory

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link