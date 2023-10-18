 Skip to content

Adrift in the Backrooms update for 18 October 2023

Couple additions

Build 12475962 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Additions

Added setting for motion blur
Added lock for levels so that levels need to be completed in order the first time

