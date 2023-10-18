Couple additions

Additions
Added setting for motion blur
Added lock for levels so that levels need to be completed in order the first time
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Added setting for motion blur
Added lock for levels so that levels need to be completed in order the first time
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update