Kayak League Playtest V 2.0.0 is now available!

The new version of the playtest brings significant changes to controls, tutorials, leaderboards and UI based on feedback collected during the first playtest version.

What’s New in Version 2.0.0:

Improved Controls



Controls have been completely reworked and simplified by removing ruddering, while making normal and sweep paddle strokes more intuitive and adding reverse paddle strokes.

Furthermore, the ability to tilt has been introduced, which allows you to both dive and jump for even more advanced maneuver mechanics.

New Tutorial Levels



WR and PR Ghosts



Revamped Level Selection



Additional Improvements