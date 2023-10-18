 Skip to content

Kayak League Playtest update for 18 October 2023

Kayak League Playtest V 2.0.0 is now available!

Kayak League Playtest V 2.0.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The new version of the playtest brings significant changes to controls, tutorials, leaderboards and UI based on feedback collected during the first playtest version.

What’s New in Version 2.0.0:

Improved Controls


Controls have been completely reworked and simplified by removing ruddering, while making normal and sweep paddle strokes more intuitive and adding reverse paddle strokes.
Furthermore, the ability to tilt has been introduced, which allows you to both dive and jump for even more advanced maneuver mechanics.

New Tutorial Levels


WR and PR Ghosts


Revamped Level Selection


Additional Improvements

  • New login screen
  • Limited/Unlimited boosting per level
  • New Aerial level
  • Look-back camera
  • UI audio effects
  • Better feedback collection
  • Show personal record in leaderboards
  • More water interaction ripples

Changed files in this update

